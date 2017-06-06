Lawnmower causes detached garage fire

All WEMA crews, occupants and animals at the home were not harmed, according to a social media post from WEMA.

According to WEMA Director Joey Cooper, firefighters were dispatched to the home at about 1:30 p.m. Crews immediately began to protect two structures close to the garage.

Firefighters remained on the scene for more than an hour while battling the flames. The structure was a loss.

WEMA officials remind Wilson County residents to let hot equipment cool off before putting it away in a garage.