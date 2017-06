WEMA officials were dispatched to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Lebanon police and fire officials were on-scene and asked for assistance due to the chemical odor complaints from several residents in the area.

Crews evacuated the area of the complaint and searched for any hazards. Detection meters showed no hazardous materials were present.

Everyone evacuated was medically evaluated and returned to their homes. No further incidents were reported, according to Cooper.