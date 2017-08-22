Lebanon home struck by lightning

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms moved through Wilson County. At 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wilson County, which expired at 8:30 p.m.

According to Assistant Chief Jason Baird, lightning struck the roof and caused the fire alarm system to activate. The residents smelled smoke and went outside to wait for emergency personnel.

The first firefighters to arrive went to the attic area and found extensive damage to the roof and rain entering the home.

Firefighters were able to determine there was no fire in the home, but it did sustain some water damage and other damage that was indicative of a direct lighting strike. Firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour to assist the family.

The family was able to return to the home, Baird said.