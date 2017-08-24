Homeowner sets abandoned house on fire

A caller said the neighbors were burning down an old abandoned house. The caller was worried the fire would spread to his or her property.

When firefighters arrived, they found an old structure that was knocked down with a backhoe and pushed into a pit.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the owner then told the crews he had set the home’s remains on fire.

The majority of the rubble had already burned, but firefighters checked the rest for hazards. Everything was found to be in a safe condition.

Firefighters returned to the scene Thursday morning to check again and found it was still in a safe condition.