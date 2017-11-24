UPDATE: Fire breaks out at Mt. Juliet Healthcare

The fire broke out at about 9 p.m. in the 100 hall of the facility at 2650 N. Mt. Juliet Road in a patient’s room. A sprinkler system helped to contain the fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze while residents were evacuated.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the assisted living facility. Mt. Juliet police officers evacuated the 17 residents, and firefighters found a room and its contents on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and all residents were accounted for. The facility’s sprinkler system activated, which aided in containing the flames. No injuries were reported.

Resources and multiple Wilson County Emergency Management Agency ambulances responded as a precaution, and paramedics assisted with the incident. Paramedics took three residents to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Once the fire was confirmed out and the incident was deemed under control, all of the residents were moved in to the facility's cafeteria area. Residents weren’t displaced Friday night because arrangements were made for housing.

Mt. Juliet fire investigators planned to determine what caused the fire.