Fire burns home near Mt. Juliet

The fire started at 9:40 p.m. on the porch at a home at 718 Poplar Drive. The first unit that arrived reported no flames could be seen from the street. Once they got their gear and neared the home, they found the homeowner and a neighbor who were trying to fight flames with a garden hose.

The fire involved the covered porch area and had extended up into the wall and eaves of the home.

A second fire unit arrived, and the majority of the fire was extinguished. Additional units also responded to the scene. Crews made entry into the home and found small pockets of fire and hotspots in the exterior attic walls. Firefighters were able to find, get to and extinguish the fire.

WEMA officials said the fire apparently started at a gas barbecue grill on the covered porch. The homeowner said he was cooking on it, but he turned off the grill two hours earlier. The exact cause of the fire remained unknown, but the gas grill appeared to be the cause.

No injuries were reported, and the residents were allowed back in the home. A property restoration company arrived and boarded up the open exterior attic wall.