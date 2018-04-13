Firefighters wrangle out-of-control brush fire

According to Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, a resident started a brush fire that got out of control and burned uncontrollably in nearby sage grass. By the time WEMA firefighters arrived, the fire was the size of a football field and quickly spread to about 10-15 acres.

A State Forestry Unit and Watertown volunteer firefighters, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Rehab 23 also responded to the scene.

“Burn permits are required during this time of year from state forestry,” said Cooper. “However, no permits were being issued due to fire danger. There is a burn restriction due to high winds along with low relative humidity. This can all lead to a disastrous situation.”

Cooper said several outdoor structures and homes were in the path of the spreading flames, but fire crews were able to position themselves to protect the structures while the remaining crews extinguished the fire.

The fire started on Gwynn Road and extended to Vesta Road. Staff at Nashville Superspeedway on McCrary Road were able to get in the structure’s tower and provide information about the fire to ground crews.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were involved.