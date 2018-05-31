Lightning likely cause of shed fire

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, firefighters were called at about 5:50 p.m. to 7946 Cairo Bend Road in Lebanon for a structure fire. Crews arrived to find a shed consumed by fire within 10 feet of the home.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it caused any more serious damage, although the home did suffer minor damage. Also, beside the shed was a propane tank crews were able to cool before any serious hazard happened.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of fire remained under investigation, but preliminary information indicated it was caused by a lightning strike.