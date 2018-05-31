logo

WEMA

Lightning likely cause of shed fire

Jacob Smith • May 31, 2018 at 8:20 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Thursday afternoon on Cairo Bend Road believed to be caused by lightning.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, firefighters were called at about 5:50 p.m. to 7946 Cairo Bend Road in Lebanon for a structure fire. Crews arrived to find a shed consumed by fire within 10 feet of the home.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it caused any more serious damage, although the home did suffer minor damage. Also, beside the shed was a propane tank crews were able to cool before any serious hazard happened.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of fire remained under investigation, but preliminary information indicated it was caused by a lightning strike.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos