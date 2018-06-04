Crews stop two fires

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, crews were called at about 4:45 a.m. to 208 Beech Drive. When they arrived, they found a single-story brick home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the back.

The lone resident made it out and gave information to the firefighters as they began to extinguish the fire.

They were able to quickly knock the fire down, but it had already spread through the house and caused fire damage to the kitchen, attic and attached garage with smoke damage throughout the home.

There were no injuries in the incident, and Red Cross volunteers were contacted to assist the resident, but she chose to temporarily stay with friends and family.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters also responded to a fire around 6:45 p.m. at 9385 Lebanon Road. Crews found fire coming out the back of the home, and all were occupants outside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was mostly contained to the bathroom with some damage in the hallway and attic. The bathroom was heavily damaged.

The fire started from a lit candle in the bathroom. No injuries were reported, and Red Cross volunteers were called to help the family.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Rehab 23 volunteers and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers also responded to both scenes.

News editor Sinclaire Sparkman contributed to this report.