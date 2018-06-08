UPDATE: Barn catches fire on Cainsville Road

UPDATE: Watertown firefighters must shuttle water to the scene from a fire hydrant down the road.

UPDATE: Officials reported the fire is under control but still burning at 3:17 p.m.

UPDATE: A power line is down near the fire.

UPDATE: The road is closed as crews work to put out the fire.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a fire Friday afternoon at 16694 Cainsville Road in Lascassas.

A barn caught fire just before 2:30 p.m., and crews are currently working to put it out.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Rehab 23 were also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.