UPDATE: Barn catches fire on Cainsville Road

Staff Reports • Jun 8, 2018 at 2:55 PM

UPDATE: Officials confirm no people were inside the barn. Two vehicles were inside. 

UPDATE: Watertown firefighters must shuttle water to the scene from a fire hydrant down the road. 

UPDATE: Officials reported the fire is under control but still burning at 3:17 p.m. 

UPDATE: A power line is down near the fire. 

UPDATE: The road is closed as crews work to put out the fire. 

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a fire Friday afternoon at 16694 Cainsville Road in Lascassas. 

A barn caught fire just before 2:30 p.m., and crews are currently working to put it out. 

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Rehab 23 were also on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

