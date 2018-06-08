Lebanon firefighters put out fire at Country Club

According to Lebanon Assistant chief Jason Baird, the department received a call around 3:18 p.m. that the clubhouse was on fire. The first units that arrived found that the fire was on the outside of the building in a fenced in area and two exterior parts of the building were on fire. There was also a commercial gas meter that had been damaged and was pumping gas, which fed the fire.

The firefighters were able to shut the flow of gas off, and then quickly contain and extinguish the fire.

Very little fire got into the building, but smoke filled it, and the firefighters worked for about an hour to clear the smoke out. There was heavy fire damage to the outside of the building at the location of the fire. All the essential services were kept intact except for the gas service used by the facility.

“The Lebanon Country Club has been a staple of this community for many, many years,” said Baird. “The quick and efficient actions of the firefighters saved a landmark today. This is an occasion where in just a matter of minutes, the outcome would have been completely different.”

After an investigation, the fire was deemed accidental.