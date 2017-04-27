Outdoors notebook

The tournament will be limited to the first 150 teams to register. It will be held on the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers and their impoundments and tributaries. Only rough fish can be taken.

Weigh-in will be held April 30 at Bass Pro Shops in Opry Mills. First place pays $10,000. The biggest fish pays $2,500 and the longest gar pays $500. The top 20 teams qualify for the Ultimate Bow-fishing Championship in July in Missouri.

Outdoors woman workshop: The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 2-4 in Crossville.

The workshop, organized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, offers instruction to women in a wide array of outdoors activities. It is open to women 18 and older. For details on classes and registration visit tnwildlife.org.

Friends of NRA: Advance tickets are available for the June 3 Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser at the Ward Agricultural Center. They can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet or the Gun Room in Lebanon. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA has been recognized as one of the most active and successful in the nation in recent years. Funds generated by the event's ticket sales and auction support the shooting sports, Second Amendment issues and Eddie Eagle gun safety programs for school-age youngsters. Much of the auctioned merchandise is donated by local businesses and individuals, with the majority of the proceeds going to county programs.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or lisakirkus@charter.net.

Local warden contact: Wilson County game warden Tanner Romsdale can be contacted at 615-781-6622 to report suspected poaching activities or other violations, or for advice about dealing with nuisance wildlife.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

April 1-May 14: turkey season

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

