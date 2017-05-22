Johnson wins CCBA event on Old Hickory Lake

Anglers launched at daylight and dealt with a maze of logs in the Cumberland river from recent flooding from the tributaries in Sumner County.

Johnson caught his limit junk fishing from the mid-upper end of the lake, reeling five fish which weighed 13.45 pounds.

T.J. Campbell of Portland was second, using a football jig to reel in 13.23 pounds, including the big fish of 5.66 pounds.

Delmos Boone of Lebanon was third, using spinnerbait uplake to catch 12.83 pounds.

Brandon Saunders of Lebanon was fourth using plastics and topwater in the mid-lower part of the lake to catch 12.13 pounds.

Tim Thurman of Portland was fifth with 12.06 pounds, caught by 6 a.m. on a jig on the lower end.

CCBA’s next event will be June 3 on Lake Barkley.

For more information, visit cedarcitybass.com or visit its Facebook page.

Top 5 in points

1. Ryan Stephens 290

2. Brandon Saunders 287

3. Daniel Johnson 283

4. John G. Graves 281

5. Tony Mick 279