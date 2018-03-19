logo

Mt. Juliet's Gammon wins CCBA season opener on Center Hill

Staff Reports • Mar 19, 2018 at 4:07 PM

Whit Gammon of Mt. Juliet won the season’s first Cedar City Bass Anglers tournament Saturday at Center Hill Lake.

Launching from Floating Mills, 43 anglers took to the water with Gammon fishing the main line with a spinnerbait. He had a five-fish limit weighing 18.18 pounds to win $760.

Mark Adams of LaVergne made his CCBA debut a successful one with a second-place finish, fishing creeks uplake to catch 17.71 pounds, including the 5.88-pound big fish, to win $1,000.

CCBA veteran Delmos Boone of Lebanon was third, focusing on backs of pockets with spinnerbait to catch 17.01 pounds to earn $250.

Chris Stites of Smyrna was fourth with 16.12 pounds, including the second big fish which weighed 4.54 pounds, focusing on points working the bottom to pocket $350.

Tony Mick of Cookeville was fifth with 15.55 pounds caught on the lower end with a jig to win $80.

CCBA’s next event will be April 28 on Kentucky Lake out of New Johnsonville.

For more information, go to www.cedarcitybass.com or visit Facebook.

