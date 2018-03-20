logo

Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Larry Woody • Mar 20, 2018 at 8:30 AM
Take a hike: Tennessee’s 56 state parks will offer free guided hikes on March 24 to “highlight the amenities and programming available during one of Tennessee’s most beautiful seasons.”

Park rangers will lead the guided hikes throughout the day. They will vary from short, family-friendly walks to all-day hikes through remote stretches of a park.

Consult the web site of individual parks for more details.

Tennessee state parks are open year-round and there is no charge for visitation and hiking. There is a charge for such recreational uses such as golf, boat rentals and swimming, and sometimes a fee for overnight camping.

Fishing in state parks requires the same licenses/permits as state-wide regulations stipulate.

Streams grant: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering $1,000 stream-cleanup grants to community and civic groups. For details visit tnwildlife.org

Photo entries: This is the final week to submit entries to the TWRA’s calendar-photo competition. Details are available on the website.

License requirements: Hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28 and can be purchased on-line or at most outdoors outlets. The Tennessee Fishing Guide contains a list of license options and costs, along with regulations and requirements.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education course in order to get a hunting license. On-line classes are available.

Cedar City Gun Club: Luke Johnson shot the top round of 47 the Cedar City Gun Club’s weekly trap shoot.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

 

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

 

March 31-May 13: turkey season

April 22: Earth Day

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

 

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.

