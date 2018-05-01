Lebanon anglers do well on Kentucky Lake

Corey Steakley of Lebanon persevered and took first place with 17.89 pounds caught using a jig flipping the bushes to earn $650, plus $100 in bonus money.

Tracy Todd of Smyrna was second with 15.62 pounds using a shaky head on vertical banks to win $400.

Cody Haskins of Lebanon was third by flipping bushes to catch 15.09 pounds to pocket $250, plus $100 bonus money.

Danny Heicher of Lebanon was fourth flipping bushes to catch 13.89 pounds to pick up $140, plus $400 bonus money.

Chris Stites of Smyrna finished fifth with 13.48 pounds to earn back his entry fee money.

Ricky Moore of Gallatin reeled in a 6.19-pound big fish to earn $300.