Local angler chases tourney gold

Now those big bass could pay off, big-time.

The former Lebanon High and Tennessee Tech quarterback will compete in a couple of upcoming regional qualifying tournaments for a shot at a new Ranger boat, a $100,000 first-place prize and a ticket to the Forrest Wood Cup championship.

“That’s the most prestigious bass fishing event in the world,” Eckler says. “It’s what every pro fisherman dreams about. If you can make the finals, you not only have a shot at some big prize money, but it can also boost your professional fishing career.”

Approximately 50 anglers from around the county will advance to the championship round, to be held next spring at an undisclosed lake.

Eckler is currently in the running for a spot. He leads the points in the BFL-Music City Division going into the final divisional tournament Sept. 29-30 at Bulls Creek.

After the divisional finals, Eckler will progress to the regional competition at Lake Norman, N.C. In that tournament he will have a shot to win a Ranger boat and – more importantly, he says – qualify for the BFL All-American tournament.

That tournament pays $100,000 first-place prize money and the top six finishers advance to the Forrest Wood national championship.

The next couple of months will be hectic, racing from tournament to tournament, but Eckler says it will be worth it.

“My goal is to be one of the best, and this is my chance,” he says.

Eckler didn’t start tournament fishing until 2007.

“I got a late start,” he says. “I was in my mid-30s when I began, and as soon as I started, I was hooked. I enjoy everything about it – the fishing, the competition. I’ve always been a competitive person.”

He adds:

“It just the few years I’ve been fishing tournaments I’ve seen the competition get tougher every year. Nowadays there are parents who get their kids started fishing competitively at an early age. Lots of high schools have fishing teams, and more and more colleges are offering fishing scholarships. By the time a kid gets out of college he or she may already be an experienced tournament fisherman.

“That’s what make big pro tournaments so tough to win – there’s a lot more fishermen, and they’re a lot more talented.”

With a $100,000 prize on the line, along with a ticket to potentially a career-making national championship, the pressure would seem enormous.

“The pressure is definitely there,” Eckler says, “but I’ve never let it bother me. I look at more as excitement than pressure. I’ve fished some fairly big tournaments in the past, and just missed qualifying for some bigger ones. Now I’ve got another chance, and I’m not looking at it as pressure, but as an opportunity.”