Eat Like A Girl: Phat Bites isn’t the typical local sandwich shop

Good, honest food that is fresh and filling is a hidden jewel these days. Phat Bites’ menu offers all the best sandwiches you can imagine from the classic BLT and tuna salad to phatastic names such as the Big Jerk, Hot Affair and The Stoner. The deli counter is full of delicious fresh meats and cheeses, salads and baked delights, and don’t forget about the famous hummus. Come and see what all the fuss is about.

No time to kick back and chill? Not to worry. They offer a huge variety of takeaway options. But hey why not pop in and see for yourself, enjoy the chillax mood and graffiti adorned décor. Phat Bites’ swag fits in with the Donelson vibe. It is small, hip (arguably hipster) and thoughtfully crafted.

When I’m hungry and unable to leave my computer for whatever reason, a sandwich or salad is just a click, and generally less than 20 minutes away from landing on my desk courtesy of their user friendly online ordering.

But beyond the convenience, Phat Bites is a solid little sandwich shop. Fine dining it is not, but it may just be one of the most consistent restaurants in Donelson. To be sure, “consistent” is not a sexy word. But when it comes to simple food, I’d rather have reliability than fireworks.

The thing about Phat Bites is that I’ve yet to find a slimy piece of lettuce or a too-thick ring of red onion in my salad. The sandwiches and wraps – more about that later – are always good and always the same. The bread is never stale, the deli meat is always tender, the cheese always fresh. And really reliable, tasty and fresh is really all you ever need from an urban deli, is it not? Well, you also need to know what to order.

And here’s the thing, people sing the praises of Phat Bites wraps all the time. And they’re good, but I find myself ordering the big bite sandwiches time and time again.

The hot-and-cold sweats sandwich is made in-house, so there’s none of that imitation texture of meat and limpy toppings like you find at those chain sandwich dives. To the contrary, this sandwich features sirloin served mid-rare, ghost pepper cheese, tomatoes, field greens, chunky bacon aioli, Italian vinaigrette and fried onions all stuffed between fresh bread. On the side, you can’t go wrong with their loaded potato salad or as I chowed down the Greek artichoke salad. It’s worth the up-charge for these sides because it’s huge for the price, and I’m always trying to cram a few more veggies into my diet.

Oh, and here’s a little secret I just figured out. Phats has six different hummus characters, including spinach feta, chipotle, garlic, sweet chili, portabella red pepper and parsley goat. The Hummus Envy gives you the option of two unique flavors served with soft or toasted pita chips topped with olives, goat cheese, peppers, pico, pesto and balsamic reduction.

With all these options, you will be sitting pretty between $10-$15. P.S. all come with a tart, crisp pickle.

And if you’re looking for a great big salad, Phat Bite’s is the place to get that. Order a flippin’ tuna or kickin’ chicken and get that extra shot of protein. Follow it all up with a Bongo Java expresso or coffee. After, when you run back to the office after a cosmic awesome lunch remember that Phat Bite’s catering menu is available to fit any budget, and their ability to work together with any client means they can provide food that’s just right for you and your workplace.

I know sandwiches have been a staple of your diet since you were a child, and your mom was still cutting off the crust. But, these days there are more options than ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly. Phat Bite’s urban, chilled vibe and unpretentious selections makes you re-think the typical meat, cheese and bread huggers. It’s better than you’ll expect it to be – and that might be the best way to describe all the food at this eatery, a low-key spot that under promises and over delivers.

Phat Bites

Price: $$

Service: Funky, fresh and friendly.

Ambience: Urban, hipster.

Location: 2730 B Lebanon Pike in Donelson, behind Ace Hardware.

Hours: Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 6:30-11 a.m., Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Phat food is served daily until 9 p.m. except Sunday; bar food is served from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m..; the bar is open Mondays from 4 p.m. until midnight, Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Reservations: Not available.

Alcohol: Various beers and liquor.

