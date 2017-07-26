Tennessee Cheesecake dock sale to return Friday

The event, which began in 2012 as an annual winter sale, has become a community favorite over the years. This is the second year the family owned bakery has held a summer sale to accompany the winter sale.

“When we started this sale six years ago, we never imagined that it would be embraced by the community like this,” said Valerie Byrd, the company’s founder and president. “This is such a fun event for our staff. We’re thrilled to be able to offer another summer sale this year, thanks to the support of our customers.”

The dock sale will offer cheesecakes, pies and other desserts ranging from 40-70 percent off pricing available through the company’s online store. Customers who spend $100 or more will receive a free half sheet cheesecake, while supplies last.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside the office area at Tennessee Cheesecake at 1420 Toshiba Drive, Suite B. Customers should enter through gate 1 off Toshiba Drive and proceed to the designated parking area.

Cash and major credit cards, but no checks, will be accepted. The sale will be a first-come, first-served event while supplies last. Visit tennesseecheesecake.com/docksale.html for more information, including a listing of prices and the types of desserts that will be available to buy.

Tennessee Cheesecake is a wholesale dessert manufacturer that primarily sells directly to restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells to the public throughout the year via its online store at tennesseecheesecake.com. The dock sale events are the only opportunity for the public to buy Tennessee Cheesecake desserts in person directly from the company.

Tennessee Cheesecake makes exceptionally delicious desserts, from its signature line of cheesecakes to Southern-inspired pies and beyond. Family owned and operated since 1981, Tennessee Cheesecake was born when Byrd caught a spark of inspiration to create delectable cheesecakes unlike any other. More than 35 years later, the company’s focus remains the same, quality, handcrafted cheesecakes and other sweet treats that stand apart from the rest. Learn more at tennesseecheesecake.com.