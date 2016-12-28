Vol fan frustrations predate Jones

Even in the worst of times, UT fans don't expect to lose to Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Nor did they expect to lose to South Carolina in its current state.

The loss to Kentucky was magnified by then-coach Derek Dooley's reaction to it. He wasn't appropriately devastated by the defeat, fans concluded. That made fans even angrier.

A few weeks after the loss, Dooley picked up on the fans' disgruntlement and said he was losing sleep over the defeat. His admission came too late.

But in a way, his initial reaction reflected his understanding of Tennessee's expectations. He was looking at the bigger picture.

He didn't think it mattered whether Tennessee was 5-7, or 6-6 and in a lower-level bowl game. He knew that fans had top-10 and conference-championship expectations.

He was right about the expectations, but wrong about Kentucky. While fans aren't content with just making a bowl game, they were shaken by losing to a program against whom they had won 26 consecutive games.

The Kentucky loss convinced many fans that Dooley would never succeed here.

Some fans now wonder as much about Jones after the losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. They likely will be wondering the same thing no matter what happens in the Music City Bowl against Nebraska on Friday.

There is a difference, though. Through recruiting, Jones has accomplished what Dooley couldn't. He has drastically improved the talent level.

He also has improved the program's record from 5-7 in his first season, to 7-6 in his second, and with a Music Bowl win, to 9-4 the past two seasons.

He has made progress. He just hasn't made enough progress.

After his team skidded off course in the second half of the season, Jones defended his program by saying that the Vols were going to a bowl for a third consecutive season. Fans weren't impressed.

The disconnect is understandable. Jones views the program through a four-year lens. Most fans' perspective is decades in the making.

From that perspective, the four consecutive seven-loss seasons (2010 through 2013) were regarded as an aberration; the 16 consecutive winning seasons (1989 through 2004) constituted the norm. The question then wasn't whether UT would make a bowl, but which bowl would it make.

That long run of success makes Tennessee's recent failure all the more intolerable for fans. While the program has improved under Jones, it still has lost at least four games in each of his four seasons. Combine that with three consecutive seven-loss seasons under Dooley, and a five-loss season under one-year coach Lane Kiffin, seven losses in Phillip Fulmer's last season. Then, fan frustrations become easier to understand.

They probably were just as frustrated from the mid-to-late 1970s.

The Vols suffered five-losses in each of coach Bill Battle's last two seasons (1975-76) and didn't lose fewer than four games in a season in Johnny Majors' first six years (1977 through 1982).

Jones is only four years into his "rebuilding" job. But for fans, the rebuilding has been going on twice that long.

And they're running out of patience.

John Adams is a senior columnist for the Knoxville News-Sentinel. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: Twitter.com/johnadamskns.