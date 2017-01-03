Can Clemson take out Alabama? Yes — if Tigers don’t go in ‘scared’

That was the final score in last year’s national title game. Alabama had the 45. Clemson, thanks to a late touchdown, hit 40.

College football can be an unpredictable game, but here’s one prediction on which I would bet all of your money: These teams will not combine to score 85 or more points when they match up again Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.

Both defenses are too strong to let that happen.

The Crimson Tide gave up seven points to a Washington team that was averaging 44.5 with a quarterback, Jake Browning, who ranked fifth nationally in passing efficiency rating.

The Tigers restricted Ohio State to 215 total yards, nine first downs and less than 23 minutes of possession time in their 31-0 blanking. Before Saturday, an Urban Meyer-coached team had never been shut out.

“We’re proud, humbled — all of that,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said in the jubilant Clemson locker room at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The 45-40 loss to the Tide, meanwhile, was humbling. Clemson allowed Alabama to gain 473 yards and did not create a turnover. Jake Coker passed efficiently (16-for-25, 335 yards), and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry bulldozed his way for 158 yards on 36 carries.

“It fueled us in the offseason,” Venables said. “That doesn’t always happen. You have to handle it the right way — own the mistakes, own the issues.

“The thing about Alabama that you love and respect is all the notoriety, all the jargon that is out there for the program, they have earned every bit of it. They’re not tricking people; they’re lining up and they take care of business. Alabama is the benchmark.”

Clemson players said much the same, with running back Wayne Gallman adding: “They lead in defensive touchdowns (with 11), so we will really have to take care of the ball.”

The Tigers turned it over twice Saturday, both interceptions thrown by Deshaun Watson. The first was a floater, a poor decision. The second was simply a brilliant play by All-America safety Malik Hooker on a long throw that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called “perfect.”

Hooker returned the praise, saying Clemson has “so many weapons.”

Gallman, he noted, isn’t the biggest guy (listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds) but has the toughness to run inside.

Asked if he thinks Clemson can upset Alabama, Hooker replied: “That depends on preparation, how they come in. If they are hungrier than Alabama, like they were with us, I feel like they have a chance. If they go in there scared because of the name ‘Alabama,’ then who knows what will happen?”

This much we know: Clemson has two spectacular defensive linemen in Clelin Ferrell, a redshirt freshman, and Dexter Lawrence, a 6-5, 340-pound true freshman who was one of the highest-rated recruits in school history.

“Big Dex. That freak,” Venables said. “Those are two of the most humble guys … hard-working, let you coach ‘em hard, no entitlement. When you have that through recruiting … and your older players lead like they do, you can have great chemistry and all the intrinsic things it takes to have a championship team.”

—Teddy Greenstein

Chicago Tribune—