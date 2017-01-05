DeBoard's offense wasn't the issue

Still thinking.

Still ... OK, I give up.

Tennessee's offensive coordinator left the Vols on Monday to take a coordinator's job at Indiana. If you regularly listened to UT post-game call-in shows, you might assume fans are toasting DeBord's departure.

The consensus of callers, some of whom were sober, was that he was the only thing between UT and a national championship. You would have thought the Vols have been shut out for a month.

Logic rarely factored into fans' assessment of DeBord's two seasons on the job, perhaps because they never got past the circumstances of his hiring. He was out of coaching and a friend of coach Butch Jones. Conclusion: a mercy hiring.

In fact, DeBord proved to be one of Jones' best hires. In his first season, he revived UT's running game, which averaged 223.7 yards per game, second in the SEC. This past season, the Vols averaged 36.4 points and 443.7 yards per game.

In 1997, with senior All-American Peyton Manning at quarterback and offensive guru David Cutcliffe calling the shots, the Vols averaged 34.3 points and 482.8 yards per game.

Tennessee didn't go from a 5-0 start and the likelihood of a New Year's 6 bowl to an 8-4 regular season and a victory in the Music City Bowl because a coaching dolt produced a clunker of an offense. Defense caused the descent.

And defense remains its greatest challenge for 2017.

But the offense isn't exactly all good. DeBord isn't the only one moving on. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back Alvin Kamara, offensive lineman Dylan Wiesman and leading receiver Josh Malone also are departing.

The offensive depth chart isn't devoid of talent, though. There is tremendous potential at quarterback with Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano. John Kelly looks capable of leading the rushing charge. And fans should be excited about what freshman wide receiver Tyler Byrd could do in a full season as a starter as well as what prize commitment Trey Smith might do for the offensive line as a freshman.

But whom can Jones hire as an offensive coordinator?

I've got an idea. Offer Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley $2 million a year. You still would need to get more creative to lure him away from the Sooners. Holding a family member hostage might work.

Otherwise, Riley wouldn't leave a high-paying, secure job with a likely national championship contender to join Jones, whose own job could be on the line in 2017.

Out-of-work coaches come to mind in situations like this. Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, who was fired this past season, drew attention after he attended a UT Music City Bowl practice.

It's unlikely the Vols could do better than Helfrich. A former Oregon offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly, he has been a quarterbacks coach, too. The offensive line was DeBord's specialty.

Helfrich also has experience managing a similar offense to Jones'. Tennessee got to see his offense firsthand in 2013, Jones' first season with the Vols. The Ducks had 38 points by halftime and 59 through three quarters in a 59-14 victory. Quarterbacked by Marcus Mariota, Oregon averaged 45.5 points per game that season.

Tennessee fans should be happy if the next offensive coordinator can just match DeBord's numbers.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: Twitter.com/johnadamskns.

—John Adams

The Knoxville News-Sentinel—