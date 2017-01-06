Tennessee's Josh Malone could make history for Station Camp

That could change if Josh Malone gets drafted or signs with a team.

The Tennessee junior wide receiver announced Tuesday he was foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

"It would be huge for our school, but even better for him," Station Camp football coach Shaun Hollinsworth said. "I know we are extremely proud of Josh and the community around is really proud of him. Josh has a lot of fans, and not just teachers and coaches here. He has a lot of fans everywhere just by being who he is."

Malone is coming off a career year as Tennessee's most productive receiver.

He led the Vols with 50 catches for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, averaging 19.4 yards per catch. Malone's 11 touchdown receptions tied for the third-most in a season in school history and his 972 receiving yards are the 10th-most in a season at UT.

Malone's yards and touchdowns this season exceeded the combined total of his first two seasons at Tennessee, and he was only five catches away from exceeding his combined total in receptions.

"I think Josh has really matured, not only as a football player but a young man. He was always mature beyond his years in high school and just such a great student-athlete," Hollinsworth said. "He was a first-class act when he was here and it's been great to see him develop his game and continue to improve at Tennessee."

Malone was a four-star recruit out of Station Camp and named Tennessee Mr. Football as a senior in 2013. During his senior season, he caught 71 passes for 1,404 yards and registered 31 total touchdowns.

"I knew he was a special player when he was a freshman. I immediately started calling people saying I know what an SEC player looks like and what a Division I player looks like and that is what Josh was," Hollinsworth said. "He worked hard here at Station Camp and outside of here as well. That's what you have to do nowadays and he's going to reap the benefits."

After Malone arrived at Tennessee, Hollinsworth received a gift from Tennessee coach Butch Jones.

"He sent us a picture of Josh and said 'You guys got him ready.' I don't know how much truth is in that. Josh got himself ready," Hollinsworth said. "But it's nice to know they're appreciative of that and we had the photo framed and put it up in our locker room."

Hollinsworth is hoping to add a new photo of Malone in a few months with him wearing an NFL jersey to secure a special place in the school's athletic history.

"It would be exciting for everyone here to see one of their own move on to the NFL and go do great things," Hollinsworth said. "But regardless of what happens, Josh is a winner. He is not going to be defined by going to the NFL. The person that he is and the character he has is what makes Josh a winner."

—Rhiannon Potkey

Knoxville News-Sentinel—