Saturday Morning Quarterback

This is the farthest we get from the Christmas/New Year’s holiday season. But while this is the middle of the year in the Gregorian year, used by most of the world, it is the end of the fiscal year for businesses, schools, governments. Granted, not every entity uses the July 1-June 30 time frame, but it’s usually pretty close.

And since most of our sports, with the exception of the summer-based baseball, softball, golf racing, etc., overlap the holidays, this is sort of a new years for basketball, hockey and even football (though the NFL’s new year begins March 1). And since most of our sports here in Wilson County are school-based, they follow the school calendar, which means they break for the summer, or that used to be the idea until coaches realized the time out of school was great for getting a head start on preparing for the upcoming season. Now, every team works out during the summer months or else they get left behind when their seasons begin.

TSSAA instituted this period we’re now entering as a two-week dead period for around 15 years now. Athletic teams and their facilities have to be shut down from now through July 8. This period was instituted to give players a break from the weight room and camps they might not otherwise receive. It’s supposed to be a break for coaches as well.

As a practical matter, the school sports season ended with the close of Spring Fling going into Memorial Day weekend. As soon as the barbecue grills were put away, basketball teams packed up for camps while football teams hunkered down in the weight rooms in preparation for the upcoming seasons.

Just as schools shut down for two weeks in December to give students, teachers and staff the chance to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, the dead period gives players and coaches the best (and maybe only) excuse to go to the beach. Instead of wishing for snow, it’s sun tans and sun screen.

I wonder if accountants have Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties the last week of June. If not, there’s the July 4 fireworks.

Come July 10, summer break officially hits the home stretch for most students and will basically end for athletes, especially in the fall sports. Golf practice will officially begin. And while July 24 is the official first day of practice for other fall sports, per the TSSAA calendar, in reality, football linemen return to the weight room while the skill players head out for 7-on-7 passing league competition with other teams. There will also be volleyball camps and probably soccer competitions as well.

By the time classes resume around Aug. 1, fall sports teams will be well on their way to their season openers. Golf will have already started. Football’s Week 1 is Aug. 18 and the other sports will follow suit the following week.

Like most of our prep athletes (many of whom will continue working out on their own), I’ll be taking the next couple of weeks off to recharge the batteries for the fall season.

To all of you, merry dead period and a happy new fiscal year. See you on the other side.