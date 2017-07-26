Mt. Juliet High School Readies for 2017 season

Perry and coach Chase Howland watch during field goal drills. Players take a water break during the intense afternoon heat. The Golden Bears will open their scrimmage schedule Friday at home against Stewarts Creek. They will face Clarksville at Austin Peay State on Aug. 4 before playing host to the third annual Bears-Buch Bash against Beech on Aug. 12.
MT. JULIET
GOLDEN BEARS
Aug. 18Glencliff
Aug. 25at John Overton
Sept. 1*at Lebanon
Sept. 8Gallatin
Sept. 15*Wilson Central
Sept. 22Northwest
Sept. 29*Rossview
Oct. 6at McGavock
Oct. 20*Station Camp
Oct. 27*at Hendersonville
All kickoffs at 7 p.m.
*Region 4-6A game