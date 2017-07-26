logo

Mt. Juliet High School

Mt. Juliet High School Readies for 2017 season

George Page • Jul 26, 2017 at 10:08 PM

 Mt. Juliet offensive line coach Curtis Grah looks on intensely as Codi Esquivel (51) and Kelvis Duffie do battle. Head coach Trey Perry gives one of his quarterbacks some instruction. Defensive coordinator Greg Abner watches as Britain Steele (36) and Ethan Chen (46) battle in one-on-one drills.

Perry and coach Chase Howland watch during field goal drills. Players take a water break during the intense afternoon heat. The Golden Bears will open their scrimmage schedule Friday at home against Stewarts Creek. They will face Clarksville at Austin Peay State on Aug. 4 before playing host to the third annual Bears-Buch Bash against Beech on Aug. 12.

MT. JULIET 

GOLDEN BEARS

Aug. 18Glencliff

Aug. 25at John Overton

Sept. 1*at Lebanon

Sept. 8Gallatin

Sept. 15*Wilson Central

Sept. 22Northwest

Sept. 29*Rossview

Oct. 6at McGavock

Oct. 20*Station Camp

Oct. 27*at Hendersonville

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.

*Region 4-6A game

