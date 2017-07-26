Mt. Juliet High School Readies for 2017 season

Perry and coach Chase Howland watch during field goal drills. Players take a water break during the intense afternoon heat. The Golden Bears will open their scrimmage schedule Friday at home against Stewarts Creek. They will face Clarksville at Austin Peay State on Aug. 4 before playing host to the third annual Bears-Buch Bash against Beech on Aug. 12.

MT. JULIET

GOLDEN BEARS

Aug. 18Glencliff

Aug. 25at John Overton

Sept. 1*at Lebanon

Sept. 8Gallatin

Sept. 15*Wilson Central

Sept. 22Northwest

Sept. 29*Rossview

Oct. 6at McGavock

Oct. 20*Station Camp

Oct. 27*at Hendersonville

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.

*Region 4-6A game