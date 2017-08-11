Winfree Bryant beats Southside

Anthony Crowell, Anarius Brinkley and Copeland Bradford had long touchdown runs and Ledon Davis a 5-yarder for the Aviators, who also received a fumble recovery TD by Bradford.

Fisher Bradshaw was Winfree Bryant’s top tackler.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage,” fourth-year Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said. “Our defensive line was getting consistent penetration. The offensive line was very consistent in making their blocks.

“Overall, it was one of the best all-around team efforts we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Winfree Bryant will travel to Walter J. Baird for a 6:30 p.m. game Aug. 24.