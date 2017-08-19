MJCA outscores Grace 45-28

“First game on the road, you know it’s going to be difficult, first time under the lights,” Saints coach Dan Davis said. “We traded scores right off the bat. Then we settled down and did what we do.”

The game was delayed for an extended period of time when MJCA linebacker Andrew Kittrell was injured and taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

“He’s doing okay at the moment,” his father, Saints assistant coach Mike Kittrell said from the hospital late Friday night. “They just took him for chest X-Rays and abdominal X-rays.

“They’re going to monitor him, I think they said, for four hours.”

Kittrell said his son was hit in the midsection. Doctors wanted to check his sternum, rib cage and liver, he said.

“They’re checking him internallly to make sure there’s nothing wrong,” Mike Kittrell said. “But we don’t have anything final yet.”

Mt. Juliet Christian will welcome Watertown to Suey Field at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Saints’ home opener.