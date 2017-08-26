Saints march past Purple Tigers

The Saints did not waste time getting on the scoreboard as the offense scored on the first play from scrimmage as quarterback Alex Pitman found Trent Graves behind the Watertown defense for a 73-yard score.

Watertown’s offense struggled on the ensuing drive, as the offense managed one first down in the first quarter with starting quarterback Bryce Webster on the sideline with a shoulder injury. Junior Heath Price assumed quarterback duties in the first half.

Mt. Juliet Christian found the end zone with about five minutes remaining in the opening frame on a 1-yard dive from Pitman. Pitman found Preston Sloan for a 38-yard gain to set up the score.

The Saints carried the 14-point lead to the end of the quarter.

Watertown struck first in the second quarter as Zach Hill scrambled for a 5-yard score with 9:30 remaining in the half.

Penalties plagued Mt. Juliet Christian on the following possession before Brandon Allison picked off Pitman to give Watertown the ball. However, the Purple Tigers managed one first down before being forced to punt.

The Saints needed four plays on the following drive to score its next touchdown – a 9-yard toss from Pitman to Hunter Stonebraker. Darius Hylick set up the score with an 82-yard run.

The Saints took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Mt. Juliet Christian continued its scoring blitz in the third quarter as the Saints scored on both of their possessions in the quarter.

Pitman scored on another short run with 5:50 remaining in the quarter. Pitman found Logan Collier for a 70-yard toss to set up the score.

The Saints’ following score was in similar fashion as Haylick scampered for 48 yards to set up Pitman with a 2-yard scoring run.

At the end of the third quarter, Mt. Juliet Christian led 35-7.

Watertown scored to open the last frame as Keon Dotson ran for the 2-yard score. Elijah Williams, who took over quarterback duties in the second half, ran for 17 yards earlier in the drive to set up the score.

Pitman answered the score on Mt. Juliet Christian’s following drive as he found Stonebraker for a 12-yard score with five minutes remaining.

Price and Watertown landed the final scoring blow as he ran for 6 yards to score with 2:30 remaining in the game.

Watertown (1-1) will will play host to Trousdale County (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Region 4-2A opener. Mt. Juliet Christian will kick off its East Region opener the same night in Knoxville against Concord Christian.

MJ 14 7 14 7—42

WT 0 7 0 14—21

First Quarter

MJ—Graves 73 pass from Pitman, (Branim kick), 11:41

MJ—Pitman 1 run, (Branim kick), 5:05

Second Quarter

WT—Hill 5 run, (Gutierrez kick), 9:30

MJ—Stonebraker 9 pass from Pitman, (Branim kick), 11:41

Third Quarter

MJ—Pitman 1 run, (Branim kick), 5:50

MJ—Pitman 2 run, (Branim kick), 2:40

Fourth Quarter

WT—Dotson 2 run, (Gutierrez kick no good), 11:01

MJ—Stonebraker 12 pass from Pitman, (Branim kick), 4:59

WT—Price 6 run, (Williams run good), 2:30

Team Statistics

WT MJ

First Downs 14 18

Rushes-yards 35-151 25-183

Passing yards 101 243

Return yards 56 42

Comp.-Att. 14-22 10-15

Punts-yards 7-235 3-86

Penalties-Yards 7-65 8-32

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Watertown, Hill 7-29, Price 9-35, Dotson 4-19, Allison 1(-3), Maklary 1-1, Carey 2-7, Williams 5-19. Mt. Juliet Christian, Hylick 11-170, Collier 1-(-1), Pitman 3-3, Sloan 2-(-8), Hall 5-22, Cox 2-4, Licari 1(-7).

PASSING—Watertown, Price 5-11-26, Williams 9-11-75. Mt. Juliet Christian, Pitman 10-15-243.

RECEIVING—Watertown, Price 2-31, Hill 1-5, Wren 3-5, Hopper 2-18, Creswell 2-9, Dotson 1-15, Maklary 1-13, Gutierrez 2-5. Mt. Juliet Christian, Stonebraker 5-59, Collier 1-70, Sloan 1-38, Graves 3-76.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—none.