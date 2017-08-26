Smyrna turns seven takeaways into runaway win over Central

The Wildcats outgained the Bulldogs in total yardage 384-225. But Smyrna had a pick-six and a scoop-and-score to go along with a number of short-field opportunities.

Short scoring runs by Alex Bannister and Blake Watkins staked Smyrna to a 13-0 lead. Tevin Shipp then returned a fumble 67 yards for a 20-0 lead.

Aaron Hubbell hit 25 of 37 passes for 262 yards with an interception. He hit DeMarius McBroom for a 52-yard touchdown pass to bring Central within 20-7 four minutes before halftime.

Will Lafollete’s 24-yard field goal with 5:31 left in the third quarter brought the Wildcats to within 20-10.

But Smyrna used the last 2:09 of the period to put the game away with a 4-yard Jordan Carter touchdown run and a 27-yard score by Dyvonte McCormick with a second to go for a 32-10 margin.

Demarco Miller returned a Hubbell interception for Smyrna’s final touchdown. Jose Baeza’s 32-yard field goal wrapped up the scoring as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

Central slipped to 0-2 going into a trip to Rossview next Friday for the new Region 4-6A opener. Kickoff in Clarksville will be at 7 p.m.

Smyrna 43, Wilson Central 10

Wilson Central 0 7 3 0—10

Smyrna 6 14 13 11—43

First quarter

Smyrna—Alex Bannister 1 run (kick failed), 7:03.

Second quarter

Smyrna—Blake Watkins 2 run (Jose Baeza kick), 9:04.

Smyrna—Tevin Shipp 67 fumble return (Baeza kick), 5:15.

Wilson Central—DeMarius McBroom 52 pass from Aaron Hubbell (Will Lafollete kick), 3:58.

Third quarter

Wilson Central—Lafollete 24 FG, 5:31.

Smyrna—Jordan Carter 4 run (kick failed), 2:09.

Smyrna—Dyvonte McCormick 27 run (Baeza kick), :01.

Fourth quarter

Smyrna—Demarco Miller interception return (Baeza kick), 9:17.

Smyrna—Baeza 32 FG, 7:10.

Team statistics

Wilson Central Smyrna

First downs 16 14

—Rushing 5 5

—Passing 11 4

—Penalty 0 2

Rushes-yards 26-107 34-83

Passing yards 277 142

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 27-40-1 8-13-0

Punts-avg. 4-18.3 5-31.2

Penalties-yards 6-45 2-10

Fumbles-lost 5-6 1-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central: Stratton Farmer 16-76, Bret Robinson 2-26, Zay Kern 2-9, Dawson Ray 2-3, Aaron Hubbell 3-(-2), Kwanez Kirby 1-(-5). Smyrna: Dyvonte McCormick 4-31, Blake Watkins 12-21, Jordan Carter 5-11, Alex Bannister 3-8, Tyler Lee 2-5, Da’shaun Moore 7-4, Trae Brimm 1-3.

PASSING—Wilson Central: Aaron Hubbell 25-3-1—262, Dylan Carpenter 2-2-0—15, Team 0-1-0—0. Smyrna: Alex Bannister 8-13-0—142.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Garrett Todd 7-79, DeMarius McBroom 2-56, Dalton King 6-51, Kwanez Kirby 2-39, Stratton Farmer 5-29, Zay Kern 3-8, Rodney Nettles 1-8, Brian Powell 1-7. Smyrna: Trae Brimm 3-90, Blake Watkins 2-29, Lennon Harris 1-17, Joseph Woodard 1-4, Tevin Shipp 1-2.