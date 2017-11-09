Only three remain for round two

Friendship Christian will return to action following a first-round bye as the Commanders try to remain undefeated.

Mt. Juliet Christian found success in its first-ever postseason game and is looking for more as the Saints face undefeated Davidson Academy.

Watertown will travel to Chattanooga to face Region 3-2A champion Tyner as the Purple Tigers try to advance to a 13th game for the first time in school history.

Watertown at Tyner

The Rams came to Robinson Stadium two years ago and manhandled the Purple Tigers 34-7. Both teams are 9-2 this season.

“They got good size, very athletic football team,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Rams. “I don’t think they’re as big as they were (in 2015). They’re just very athletic.”

Tyner runs multiple fronts on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.

“See a lot of things they do - anything from I-slot to spread, double slot,” Webster said of the Rams’ offense. “They probably throw it 30 percent of the time.

“Defense, they’ll play anything from a 50 to a 6-1 diamond where they walk the linebackers up.”

The winner will face the Marion County-Trousdale County winner in the Nov. 17 quarterfinals. Watertown would play host to Marion but travel to Trousdale. Tyner would be home for either.

“The further you advance, you’re going to play tough teams,” Webster said. “That’s what it’s all about, playing the best.”

Webster said wide receiver/defensive lineman Keon Dotson will miss his second straight game with an ankle issue, but could return to action should the Purple Tigers win.

Middle Tennessee Christian at Friendship Christian

The Commanders crushed the Cougars 36-0 three weeks ago to win the East Region D-II championship at Pirtle Field.

Now, they’ll have to do it again to advance to the Division II-A semifinals.

“We don’t like playing them (again), nobody does (like playoff rematches of regular-season games), especially with teams that could go either way,” said Commander coach John McNeal, who recalled the 2011 season when his team was shut out on a Thursday-night TV game at Trousdale County but came back to beat the Yellow Jackets in the playoffs on the way to the first of back-to-back Class 1A state championships when FCS was in Division I. “We told our kids a couple of weeks ago they need to forget it.

“It’s getting ready mentally and not worrying about what happened three weeks ago.”

Middle Tennessee Christian bounced back from that loss and defeated Trenton-Rosemark 44-21 in west Tennessee to set up the rematch with a 7-4 record. The Cougars are led by Mr. Football semifinalist Kamari Mcgowan, who has 2,056 yards and 25 touchdowns but gained only 25 at Friendship.

At the same time, three Commanders ran for over 100 yards against MTCS, none of them named Jajuan (Speedy) Foutch, who missed that game and the next with an ankle issue but will play this week, McNeal said. Foutch has 1,1967 yards and 19 touchdowns. Justin Seagraves, who has 124 yards against the Cougars last month, is the two-punch with 949 yards and 13 TDs. Quarterback Braden Reece and sophomore running back Jaheim Robinson also went over the century mark Oct. 20.

“I’m sure they’re going to have something different from three weeks ago,” McNeal said. “But both of us do what we do.

“Our defense probably had the best game they’ve had all year. I would anticipate a few wrinkles. But they may decide they didn’t play well and (Mcgowan) didn’t get his opportunities. He hasn’t been held back in any other games. He’s a gamebreaker when he does have his hands on (the ball).”

As for Foutch, this will be his first action since the King’s Academy game Oct. 13 as he missed the last two games and the bye week.

“It gave us some experience with some other guys and he’s ready to go,” McNeal said.

If Friendship can get to 11-0 for just the second time in school history (the 2006 state runner-up team was the first), the Commanders would welcome either King’s or Nashville Christian to Pirtle Field for the Nov. 17 semifinals.

Mt. Juliet Christian at Davidson Academy

The Saints continue to explore new territory and, to date, have done just fine, reaching the Division II-A state quarterfinals for the first time with an 8-3 record. The eight wins are two more than the previous mark, set last season.

“We set goals and the kids are working hard to do what we ask them to do and they’re seeing the fruits of their labor,” fourth-year coach Dan Davis said.

Next is a trip to undefeated Davidson Academy, a favorite to face Friendship in the Dec. 2 BlueCross Field in Cookeville. It’ll be a battle between Mr. Football semifinalists Da’Joun Hewitt of DA and Darius Hylick of MJCA.

Hewitt, a junior, has 1,905 yards and 36 touchdowns while Hylick, also a junior, has 2,062 yards and 29 scores.

Davidson also has an explosive passer in junior Stone Norton, who has completed 85 of 135 passes for 1,512 yards and 17 touchdowns. Norton and Hewitt have shown their wares on video.

“I can show you a game where they had to throw the ball to win and I can show you another game where they had to run the ball to win,” Davis said. “They’re pretty balanced.”

Asked if he knew another team with such explosive versatility, he laughed.

“They remind me of my guys in some ways,” said Davis, who has seen his quarterback, Alex Pitman, complete 97 of 176 passes for 1,789 yards and 20 TDs. “(This game will) be definitely worth coming to see.”

On the injury front, the Saints have some old injuries, but no new ones.

“We’ll have everybody we had last week,” Davis said.

This winner will face the Fayette Academy-Donelson Christian victor in the Nov. 17 semifinals. MJCA would travel to either while Davidson would play host regardless.

Second-round playoff games

FRIDAY

WATERTOWN at Tyner, 6 p.m. CST

Middle Tennessee Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Davidson Academy

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.