Friendship repeats rout of MTCS, reaches state semis at 11-0

But it was a rerun at Pirtle Field on Friday night as Friendship Christian routed Middle Tennessee Christian for the second time in four weeks, this time ending the Cougars’ season 48-8 in a Division II-A semifinal.

Jajuan (Speedy) Foutch didn’t play in the Oct. 20 meeting due to an ankle injury. But playing his first game since Oct. 13, Foutch looked like his old self with 133 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries after opening the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown reception from Justin Seagraves late in the first quarter. Foutch also scored on runs of 10, 51 (on a fourth-down jet sweep) and 12 yards.

In addition to his touchdown pass, Seagraves ran for 92 yards on 19 carries, including a 9-yard scoring run. He also completed both of his passes for 82 yards. He was one of three Friendship passers who completed all five passes for 154 yards.

Then, there was Jacob Bostian. The defensive back took the ball out of the hands of teammate Chad Holcombe on an interception and went 99 yards in the other direction for a 14-0 lead. He answered Middle Tennessee Christian’s only touchdown in eight quarters against Friendship with a 53-yard kickoff return, setting up Seagraves’ scoring run. He capped his night with an interception in the fourth quarter.

Holcombe finished with two picks against Kemari McGowan and quarterback Jackson Green. Green completed 16 of 26 passes for 134 yards as MTCS’ running game was completely shut down. McGowan, the Cougars’ Mr. Football semifinalist, was again shut down by the Commander defense, gaining just 22 yards on four carries. The visitors, who got a fourth-quarter safety when a Friendship snap sailed out of bounds, had just 20 yards rushing as their season ended at 7-5.

“Defensively, we had another good outing,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “Nobody I know has shut them out or even kept them from scoring several touchdowns. This is two games and we’ve only given up six, so hats off to our coaching staff and our defense for playing two great games.

“Coach (Duane) Lowe was kind of worried. He said, ‘Coach, I don’t know how we can keep them shut out’. I said, ‘If you can keep them shut out, I think we win’ because I wasn’t sure where we would be offensively.”

Meanwhile, the Commanders cruised into the semifinal round with an 11-1 mark. Friendship, undefeated in three previous state semis, will play host to Nashville Christian at 7 p.m. next Friday at Pirtle Field.

“I was proud of the kids,” McNeal said. “They played hard. We got one more week.

“It should be a good game. You get that far, you figure both teams are going to be good teams. It’s going to be a battle. We’re just still excited about playing.”

Friendship Christian 48, Middle Tennessee Christian 8

Middle Tennessee Christian 0 0 6 2—8

Friendship Christian 7 21 14 6—48

First quarter

Friendship Christian—Jajuan Foutch 29 pass from Justin Seagraves (Neill Kane kick) :13.

Second quarter

Friendship Christian—Jacob Bostian 99 return of interception by Chad Holcombe (Kane kick), 10:34.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 10 run (Kane kick), 5:49.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 51 run (Kane kick), 1:51.

Third quarter

Middle Tennessee Christian—Drew Berry 36 pass from Jackson Green (run failed), 10:17.

Friendship Christian—Seagraves 9 run (Kane kick), 10:02.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 12 run (Kane kick), 5:54.

Fourth quarter

Friendship Christian—Jaheim Robinson 19 run (kick failed), 11:14.

Middle Tennessee Christian—Safety, snap goes out of end zone, 2:36.

Team statistics

MTC FCS

First downs 10 17

—Rushing 3 13

—Passing 5 4

—Penalty 2 0

Rushes-yards 26-20 41-289

—Passing yards 134 154

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-28-3 5-5-0

Punts-avg. 6-41.7 2-29-5

Penalties-yards 6-41 12-121

Fumbles lost 0 1

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Middle Tennessee Christian: Drew Berry 4-0, Kemari McGowan 4-22, Jackson Green 5-(-4), Andrew McConnell 3-4, Grant Pickard 1-5, No. 33 3-2, Jagger Goins 1-(-5), Eli Ownby 5-(-4). Friendship Christian: Jajuan Foutch 13-133, Justin Seagraves 19-92, Braden Reece 1-27, Jaheim Robinson 4-48, Bobby Owen 1-2, Kolby Gaines 1-(-5), Dylon Goulsby 1-0, Team 1-(-8).

PASSING—Middle Tennessee Christian: Kemari McGowan 0-1-1—0, Jackson Green 16-26-2—134, Jagger Goins 0-1-0—0. Friendship Christian: Cole Mahoney 1-1-0—18, Braden Reece 2-2-0—54, Justin Seagraves 2-2-0—82.

RECEIVING—Middle Tennessee Christian: Drew Berry 7-66, Josh Letzler 3-37, Logan Brady 1-10, Grant Pickard 5-21. Friendship Christian: Cade Holcombe 1-18, Jajuan Foutch 2-70, Jacob Bostian 1-13, Colt Mahoney 1-53.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.