Nine Phoenix earn All-MSC Bluegrass

Patrick led the Phoenix defense with 75 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss with two sacks from his safety position. The Nashville native posted 12 pass breakups (tied for second in the conference), three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He recorded a career-best 14 tackles at Presbyterian College and added 10 stops versus Bethel University.

Carr tied for second on the club with 59 tackles, registering 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks at linebacker. The Mt. Juliet native recovered two fumbles and forced two fumbles as well. He tallied a season-best 10 stops at the University of the Cumberlands and collected nine tackles at Campbellsville University.

Norfleet recorded 34 tackles from his defensive line spot with a team-best 10.0 tackles for loss along with 2.5 sacks. The Conyers, Ga., native tallied 11 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. He registered six stops against Bluefield College and Webber International and had two tackles for loss versus Webber International and Georgetown College.

North came on strong in the second half of the season, racking up 407 of his 515 rushing yards in the final four contests. The Nashville native carried 14 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns against Bethel and rushed 20 times for 133 yards and two scores while catching three passes for 51 yards and another TD at Lindsey Wilson. He finished with 906 all-purpose yards with nine touchdowns for the season, adding 290 yards on kickoff returns.

Peeples, Smith and Bodden made up three-fifths of the Cumberland offensive line that paved the way for 2,867 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground, ranking seventh nationally in total rushing yards and eighth in rushing yards per game (260.7). The Phoenix rushed for more than 244 yards in seven of the team’s 11 contests, including 564 versus Bethel and 359 against Kentucky Christian.

Toliver collected 20 catches and posted team-highs with 481 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. The Brownsville native recorded five receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns at Georgetown, netting TD grabs of 81 and 67 yards along with a 51-yard reception. He added three catches for 87 yards and one touchdown at Campbellsville and made an eight-yard TD catch in the season-opener versus Bluefield.

Parker ranked second on the team in rushing with 626 yards on 117 carries, 5.6 yards-per-attempt, scoring three touchdowns. The Hoover, Ala., native carried 18 times for 100 yards at Presbyterian and rushed 17 times for a career-best 177 yards and one TD against Bethel.