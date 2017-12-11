Bates, Peeples garner Academic All-America honors

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination to the CoSIDA Academic All-District teams. Those selected for the Academic All-District teams go into a pool for Academic All-America.

Peeples anchored an offensive line that paved the way for 2,867 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground this season, ranking seventh nationally in total rushing yards and eighth in rushing yards per game (260.7). The Phoenix rushed for more than 244 yards in seven of the team’s 11 contests, including 564 versus Bethel and 359 against Kentucky Christian. Cumberland also allowed just 10 total sacks in 11 outings, sixth fewest in the nation.

The Conyers, Ga., native started 10 of the team’s 11 contests at center and made 37 starts in his Cumberland career. The Phoenix ranked in the Top 11 in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 2016. He holds a 3.85 grade-point-average in Management and will graduate in May.

Bates posted 29 tackles with five tackles for loss, three sacks and six quarterback hurries in 2017. The Mt. Juliet native recovered four fumbles, returning one 64 yards for a touchdown at Georgetown College.

Bates played in 33 career games with 29 starts over the last three seasons, registering 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks along with 78 total stops. He carries a 3.51 GPA while working on his master's in Business Administration.