Little sooner had last weekend’s Saturday Morning Quarterback, talking about Wilson County’s undefeated high school football teams, hit the racks/mailboxes and the Internet than Chip Smith send me a Twitter message saying his dad, Max, was the captain of Lebanon’s 1945 10-0-0 team.

Chip’s son, Luke, is a junior two-way lineman for Friendship Christian’s 13-0 state champion team for 2017, which joined the ’45 Blue Devils as this county’s only teams to enjoy perfect seasons from season’s kickoff to season or postseason’s final horn. Other teams which had undefeated regular seasons either had one or more ties or lost a bowl game or in the playoffs.

“I wish Dad and Mom could have seen this,” Chip Smith wrote me on Twitter. “They loved watching Luke play football.

“Dad gave Luke his picture where all the (starters) on ’45 are named to hang in his room.”

How cool is that?

High-scoring night

Didn’t have space to bring this up last week. But Dec. 5 was quite a night for a couple of our girls’ basketball players.

Friendship’s Ashlyn Pittman scored a school-record 50 points against Mt. Juliet Christian. Didn’t know for sure initially if it was a school record. Figured it wasn’t a county record since there were some big scorers during the 6-on-6 halfcourt era, which ended in 1979, a game in which only three players were allowed to score, meaning those players had more shots than they typically do in a modern 5-on-5.

I couldn’t remember anyone scoring 50 during my career here. But I checked former Wilson Central sharpshooter Kendall Spray’s 14-three-point night against Harpeth Hall and the current UT-Martin star dropped 54 on the Honeybears that night - and that was just two seasons ago.

Also on Dec. 5, Lebanon’s Maleigha Oldham sank seven straight three-pointers against Hendersonville. Coach Cory Barrett told me after the game the legendary coach Campbell Brandon, who was at the game, believed that was probably a school record. But how many schools keep that kind of record? Seven made threes in a game could be tracked down more easily.

But when I was researching Spray’s Wilson Central exploits, I saw where she tied a state record with eight triples as a junior. That almost surely makes Oldham’s feat a record.

By the way, the three-point shot was introduced to Tennessee high schools in 1987, one year after the NCAA instituted it on a permanent basis in the college game.

What is commitment?

Now that the comedy/horror show known as the Tennessee football coaching search has reached its merciful conclusion, I noticed some high school seniors who had de-committed from UT before and after Butch Jones was fired have re-committed. Others have de-committed since Jeremy Pruitt was hired.

This brings up the question: If you de-commit from something, were you really committed in the first place? I read where some guys who were “100-percent” committed got divorced from the school as soon as the oven got too warm. That’s not 100-percent commitment. That’s zero percent.

They were committed - until they weren’t.