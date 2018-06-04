Football summer camp dates set at Cumberland

Prospect camps are set for June 16 and July 7 at Cumberland and June 22 at Marion County High School in Jasper. On each day, offensive linemen and defensive linemen, as well as running backs and linebackers, will begin check-in at 8 a.m. with camp set from 10 a.m. until noon.

Wide receivers and defensive backs and quarterbacks andtight ends will check-in starting at 11 a.m., and camp is set from 1-3 p.m. Kickers, punters and long snappers check-in at 2 p.m. with camp set from 3:30-5 p.m.

Prospect camp is $30 per participant if pre-registered and $35 the day of camp.

Cumberland’s seven-on-seven camp is set for July 10 at Nokes-Lasater Field. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and pool play will start at 9:30 a.m. with a seeded tournament set for 1 p.m.

A lineman challenge will also take place on July 10 at Nokes-Lasater Field, with check-in set from 8-9:15 a.m. and camp set from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Prices for individual, teams and groups for seven-on-seven and lineman challenge may be found at cumberlandcamps.com.

Campers must bring helmet, cleats and tennis shoes for all camps. For more information, visit cumberlandcamps.com or contact coach Paul Pitts at 615-547-1347 or ppitts@cumberland.edu.