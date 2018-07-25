Watertown’s Price commits to Tennessee Tech

“Very excited to announce that I have committed to Tennessee Tech University,” Price tweeted.

As a junior, Price was named to the Class 2A all-state team by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association in January. The Tennessee Sports Writers’ Association named Price to its All-State football team in Class 2A in December.

Price was also an All-Region 4-2A selection and was named league most valuable player last season for the Purple Tigers.

“Heath has natural talent when he’s on the football field,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster at the time. “Teams schemed away from him on defense and try to scheme to stop him on offense.”

Price finished his junior season with 1,399 total yards, which included 846 yards receiving on 50 catches, 108 yards rushing and 108 yards passing. He racked up 116 total points, including 19 touchdowns.

The Purple Tigers finished last season at 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the region.