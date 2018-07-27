Wood named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Wood, of Mt. Juliet, is one of 22 players who returns to the watch list from last year.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Wood is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and a candidate for CoSIDA Academic All-American honors this year.

Wood earned three varsity letters and started 25-consecutive games for the Midshipmen. He is an operations research major and carries a 3.59 grade-point average.

A 2015 graduate of Friendship Christian School, Wood was a two-sport athlete who earned letters in basketball and football. He led the Commanders to back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012. He was a four-year starter who was a three-time all-region selection and who was named All-State his junior and senior years. He was named the region’s lineman of the year as a junior and senior and was a finalist for 2014 Tennessee Mr. Football

Wood was also a member of the 2011 state championship basketball team, a member of the National Honor Society, went on a mission trip to Nicaragua. He also received offers from Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Purdue, Syracuse, Memphis, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Louisville, Virginia and Cal. He is the son of Greg and Kyra Wood.

Navy kicks off the 2018 campaign Sept. 1 at Hawaii before the Midshipmen return home Sept. 8 to face Memphis, the defending AAC west division champions and 2018 preseason west division favorite.