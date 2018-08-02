Former CU coach named to TFCA Hall of Fame

Moore, a longtime high school coach, came to Cumberland as an assistant to Nick Coutras in the early 1990s and took the reins as head coach in 1993, guiding the Bulldogs to their only NAIA playoff appearance in his first season and an 11-year record of 64-51.

But more than the wins and losses, Moore is synonymous with the Wing-T offense, which he had used since becoming a high school coach in 1951. After seeing the jet sweep on a high school recruiting tape, he installed it in his Cumberland offense, introducing that play to the college ranks.

His Bulldogs led the NAIA in rushing four times and, in 1996, all levels of college football with 3,890 yards.

Before coming to Cumberland, he served two stints as head coach at Glencliff (1959-62 and ’70-79) sandwiched around a seven-year run (1963-69) at Stratford. After retiring from Metro Nashville, he went to Beech in Hendersonville where his mentor, Bob Cummings, was coaching, taking over the Buccaneers in 1985 and continuing through ’90.

Since leaving Cumberland, he has served as a consultant for various teams and coaches, speaking at coaching clinics, making videos and writing books on the Xs and Os of football, particularly the Wing-T.

The TFCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Dec. 1 at Life Church in Cookeville. It will be his third hall of fame following his 2011 induction into the Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame and 2016 entry into the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame.