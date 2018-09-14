Friendship rebounds to defeat DCA

After forcing a short punt, the Commanders went back to the ground as a six-play 58-yard drive that ended with another Robinson touchdown, this one from 7 yards out.

“I thought Jaheim ran hard all night,” said Friendship head coach John McNeal. “We came out and did what we wanted to do, which was run the football tonight.”

After interception by Jackson Eskew, quarterback Braden Reece hooked up with wide receiver Camden Hayslip for a 36-yard touchdown to increase the Commanders’ lead to 21-0.

On Donelson’s first play of its next drive, Parker Kelley found Chase Carnahan for an 80-yard catch and run to the Commander 5-yard line. After forcing a fourth down, Clayton Glascock had a 25-yard field goal attempt blocked, and it was picked up by Eskew and returned to the 40-yard line. Three plays later, Justin Seagraves scored from 12 yards out to increase the Friendship lead to 28-0. After another interception of Kelley, this one by Dorian Champion, the Commanders increased their lead to 35-0, as Robinson scored his third touchdown of the night, this one from 5 yards out.

Donelson got on the board the start the second half, as Clayton Glascock returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 35-7. The Commanders then scored on their second play of the second half, as Robinson scored again for his fourth touchdown of the game to increase the lead to 42-7. After the teams traded punts, Donelson drove 53 yards in 13-plays to cut the lead to 42-13, as Kelley found Parker Howell for 4-yard touchdown catch. The Wildcats then recovered the ensuing onside kick and scored two plays later as Jordan Turner scored from 6 yards out. The extra point was blocked, which made the score 42-19.

The Commanders would then return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, as Champion picked up the squib kick and raced 79 yards for a touchdown.

On the Wildcats next drive, Cade Holcomb intercepted Kelley and returned the pick 53 yards for another Commander touchdown to put the finishing touches on a 55-19 victory.

“I thought we had our best week of practice this week, and it showed early,” said McNeal, “We did have some sloppiness in the second half, though.”

Friendship will stay in the region Friday night when it travels to Ezell Harding for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Friendship Christian 55, Donelson Christian 19

Donelson Christian 0 0 7 12—19

Friendship Christian 28 7 7 13—55

First Quarter

FCS—Robinson 59 run, (Kane kick), 11:09.

FCS—Robinson 6 run, (Kane kick), 6:22.

FCS—Hayslip 36 pass from Reece (Kane kick), 4:38.

FCS—Seagraves 12 run (Kane kick), 1:51.

Second Quarter

FCS—Robinson 5 run, (Kane kick) 10:43.

Third Quarter

DCA—Glascock 92 kickoff return, (Glascock kick), 11:47.

FCS—Robinson 65 run (Kane kick), 11:22.

DCA—Howell 4 pass from Kelley (kick failed), 8:04.

DCA—Jordan 8 run (kick failed), 7:27.

FCS—Champion 79 kickoff return (Kane kick), 7:14.

FCS—Holcomb 53 interception return (kick failed), 6:59.

Team Statistics

DC FC

First Downs 4 9

Rushes-Yards 21-(-20) 32-347

Comp-Att.-Int. 8-23-2 1-3-0

Passing Yards 175 36

Turnovers 3 1

Penalties-Yards 3-15 2-10

Punts-Avg. 4-27.5 2-26.0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Donelson, Glascock 2-1, Kelley 4-(-32), Lewis 4-(-3), Turner 8-12, Sneed 2-(-1), Bryant 1-3. Friendship, Robinson 6-135, Seagraves 9-173, Goolsby 3-8, McGregor 6-15, Hayslip 3-(-4), J. Kane 3-6, Gaines 1-17, team 1-(3).

PASSING—Donelson, Kelley 8-23-2 -175. Friendship, Reece 1-2-0-36, Hayslip 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Donelson, Carnahan 3-102, Scragg 3-65, Howell 2-8. Friendship, Hayslip 1-36.