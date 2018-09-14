Lebanon comeback falls short

The Blue Devils led much of the night, and had their lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter on Breeze Copas' 16-yard touchdown run. Chandler Crite's 2-point conversion run made it 22-19.

The Blue Devils defense withstood a field-goal attempt that would have tied the game, but after a punt, Kincaid broke lose for the go-ahead touchdown run.

Both losses for Lebanon (3-2, 0-2 in Region 4-6A) have come on the road by four points to region foes.

Hendersonville (4-1, 2-0), which has won four straight, ran for 351 yards.

Lebanon started strong, forcing a Hendersonville punt to open the game and then driving the length of the field for a touchdown. The points came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Crite to Jeremiah Hastings.

That was the only score of the game for the longest time, thanks to exchanges of punts and an interception by Copas after Hendersonville had driven deep into Lebanon territory. But there were four different scores in the final seven minutes of the first half.

After a Dalton Jones scoring run put Hendersonville on the board, Lebanon countered with a long drive, scoring on a DeQuantay Shannon 1-yard run with 3:07 left in the first half.

The Commandos scored a 64-yard touchdown run three plays later, with a missed extra point leaving Lebanon ahead, 14-13. The Commandos forced a punt, and Ashton Dodd's 37-yard field goal at the buzzer gave Hendersonville a 16-14 halftime lead.

Dodd hit a 40-yarder to push the Commandos' lead to 19-14, but Lebanon countered with perhaps its best drive of the year, getting five first downs and scoring on Copas' run. However, the Blue Devils didn't score again.

Next week, Lebanon visits Antioch and Hendersonville visits Franklin.

Hendersonville 26, Lebanon 22

Lebanon 7 7 8 0—22

Hendersonville 0 16 3 7—26

First Quarter

LB—Hastings 5 pass from Crite (Pena kick), 4:12.

Second Quarter

HV—Jones 3 run (Dodd kick), 6:38.

L-Shannon 1 run (Pena kick), 3:07.

H-Hancock 64 run (kick failed), 2:07.

HV—FG Dodd 37, :00.

Third Quarter

HV—FG Dodd 40, 7:54.

LB—Copas 16 run (Crite run), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

HV—Kincaid 67 run (Dodd kick), 6:58.

Team Statistics

LB HV

First downs 13 14

Rush Attempts 40-143 41-351

Passing Yards 94 71

Passes10-17-1 6-10-1

Punts 6-26.02-39.5

Fumbles-Lost0-0 4-2

Penalties 1-2 7-60

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Lebanon, Shannon 17-68, Crite 21-57, Copas 2-18. Hendersonville, Hancock 5-146, Kincaid 14-118, Chandler 6-66, Jones 4-34, Spurrier 2-0, Hohenbrink 3-(-14), Rowe 1-(-1).

PASSING—Lebanon, Chandler 10-17-1-94. Hendersonville, Hohenbrinnk 6-10-1-71.

RECEIVING—Lebanon, Hastings 4-61, Shannon 4-7, Stafford 1-14, Clemmons 1-12. Hendersonville, Kincaid 1-34, Chandler 2-11, Stephens 1-9, Christian 1-9, Hancock 1-8.