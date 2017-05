Swafford wins UT-Martin Sportsmanship Award

Lebanon-resident Austin Swafford was awarded the Sportsmanship Award by UT-Martin, where he plays on the golf team, last month. Swafford, who graduated from Gallatin High, was a key member of the Skyhawk tewm which won the program’s first Ohio Valley Converence championshp last year. He also helped the team win the OVC Sportsmanship Award for the third straight year in 2015-16.