Second round of NAIA Men’s Golf Championship suspended; Cumberland remains 26th overall

The second round of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship will resume on Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at TPC Deere Run.

The Phoenix have compiled a two-round total of 665 to remain in the 26th place at the national tournament. Just 14 of the 29 teams were able to complete its second round on Wednesday, after ran halted the morning rounds, forcing the afternoon tee times to be pushed back.

Zach Kean posted the lowest round for Cumberland on Wednesday with a 10-over par 81 and he is currently at 27-over par 169. Garrett Daniel shot a 12-over par 83 during the second round and has the lowest two-day total for the Phoenix at 21-over par 163, which is tied for 119th in the field.

Zach Johnson and Ian Whittemore each recorded 15-over par 86s on Wednesday to sit at 166 and 167 after two days, respectively. Zach Polston rounds out the Cumberland roster at the national tournament with a total two-round score of 34-over par 176 (89-87).

Both Ben Kendrick of Cumberlands (Ky.) and Rasmus Lind of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) were unable to finish their rounds after play was suspended.

Kendrick finished day two at even par through six holes and is tied for eighth overall at 4-over par through 24 holes at the tournament.

Lind went 3-over par through his first six holes to move his score to 10-over par through 24 holes. He is currently tied for 50th in the field.

Day one leader, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) completed its second round with 309 and is the leader in the clubhouse with a total team score of 595 after the second round.

The top three individuals still have not completed the second round. Texas Wesleyan’s Rowan Lester is 2-under par through 27 holes, which leads the tournament. David Houlding of William Woods (Mo.) is the only other player under par as he sits at 1-under par after 27 holes.

Montana Frame of Oregon Tech and S.M. Lee of Dalton State (Ga.) are tied at 1-over par thus far. Frame has played six holes in the second round and Lee is through his first three holes of round two.

The individual leader in the clubhouse is Evan Holmes of British Columbia at 4-over par 146 (72-74).