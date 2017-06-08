Phillip Fulmer and Charlie Daniels Golf Classic raises money for Jason Foundation

This year, the event raised more than $200,000 for the organization while also bringing awareness to youth suicide prevention. This year’s tournament was May 16 at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, where more than 280 golfers participated. Mt. Juliet resident and country music star Charlie Daniels and his band finished the evening with a free concert for everyone in attendance.

Of course, coach Phillip Fulmer and Daniels were present at the classic with other recognizable patrons to support the cause. Current adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard, Maj. Gen. Max Haston, was present to reinforce the collaboration between the Jason Foundation and the Tennessee National Guard. Middle Tennessee State University head football coach Rick Stockstill also made an appearance to show his support. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and retired Tennessee Army National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Gus Hargett were also on hand to promote the Jason Foundation’s mission.

The Jason Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting the silent epidemic” of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. JFI, headquartered in Hendersonville, was founded in 1997 after the death of Jason Flatt, 16-year-old son of Clark Flatt. For more information, or JFI affiliate office locations, visit jasonfoundation.com.