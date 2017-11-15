Blue Devil duo signs with Cumberland

Hughes was a four-year starter on the golf team at Lebanon High School and reached a historic mark in his junior year.

“They’ve both done something for our program that hasn’t been done in a long time,” said Lebanon golf coach Cory Walker. “With Garrett, that was the 12 years it took for us to get someone to state and he did that last year. I think, and he’d probably agree too, that the best golf is ahead of him.”

Hughes was joined in his signing by his mother, Ann Willits; his stepfather, Dave Willits; his sister Alyssa Hughes; Walker; and Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams. Hughes also mentioned his deceased father, Chad Hughes, as a big influence on him.

Anderson finished her senior season as the district runner-up after tying the champion and narrowly losing in the play off.

“It’s a great accomplishment. We’re very proud of her,” said Walker. “She was scoring well, she’s in the best shape of her life. It just shows you the hard work she was willing to put in to get to the level she’s at right now.”

Anderson was joined by her mother, Emily, her father, William, her brother, Jack, Coach Walker, Coach Williams and her first golf coach from Carroll-Oakland Elementary School, Travis Read.