Williams in first place after opening round 68

Williams collected six birdies in his round of 68 and leads by two shots over Southeastern University’s Carlos Ardila and three in front of Southeastern’s Charles Soucinek.

The other four Cumberland players shot either 78 or 79, with sophomore Josh Wiseman and junior Garrett Daniel tied for 24th with rounds of six-over par 78. Senior Zach Polston and freshman Reece Gaddes posted rounds of seven-over par 79, tied for 29th.

Cumberland recorded a first-round team score of 303, three strokes behind Truett-McConnell and six in back of the University of Mobile. Southeastern leads Reinhardt University by five shots for first place.