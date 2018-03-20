CU women take first at Golden Tigers Invit. - Gaddes cards one-under par round for Phoenix men

Burgdorf tied for the low round on Tuesday with individual medalist Valentina Espinosa from Southeastern University. The Ashland, Ohio, native placed fourth overall with a two-day total of 156, three strokes behind Espinosa. Burgdorf bogeyed No. 5 and then made two straight double bogeys before finishing the round with three birdies and nine pars. She collected four birdies over the two rounds.

Pages Preuss held a one-shot lead heading into the second round but carded a seven-over par 79 that included six bogeys, a double and one birdie, at the par-4 ninth hole. The Mallorca, Spain, native posted three birdies over the two rounds and tied with Burgdorf with 21 pars in 36 holes. She tied for second overall, two strokes behind Espinosa.

Sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde carded a final round 82, recording five bogeys and a double in his first seven holes. She righted the ship over the final 11 holes with seven pars and four bogeys and registered her only birdie at the par-5 sixth hole. The Palafrugell, Spain, native finished seventh overall with a two-day total of 160.

Senior Savanna Strode also shot 82 in the second round, tying for 14th individually. She registered six pars, two bogeys and a double on the front nine and posted four pars and five bogeys on the back side. The Celina native netted 18 pars in her two rounds.

Senior Morgan Stuckey struggled to a final-round 91, shooting 50 on the front nine. The Milan native was much better on the back side with a 41, including five pars and three bogeys. She tied for 25th in just her second tournament of the year and first 36-hole event.

Cumberland won the team event by six strokes over Southeastern University after taking a 10-shot lead into the final round. It marks the second team title for the women this academic year.

Cumberland will host the Phoenix Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Old Hickory Country Club.

Gaddes cards one-under par round for Phoenix men

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Freshman Reece Gaddes carded a final-round one-under par 71 and redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman shot a second round 73 for the Cumberland men’s golf team Tuesday at the Golden Tigers Spring Invitational at Chattahoochee Golf Club.

Gaddes registered four birdies, three bogeys and 11 pars in his round of 71, registering seven pars and two birdies on the back nine. The former Wilson Central standout tied for the second lowest score of the day and tied for ninth overall with a two-day total of 150.

Wiseman registered 15 pars in his one-over par round of 73, making a birdie at the par-5 15th hole and recording bogeys at Nos. 6 and 11. The Mt. Juliet native, who also prepped at Wilson Central, tied for 12th, moving up 12 spots after a first-round 78 for a two-day score of 151.

Senior Austin Williams held a two-shot lead heading into Tuesday’s final round but posted a five-over par 77, placing fifth individually. The Lafayette native made three birdies but also had three double bogeys and two bogeys in his round. He finished with a two-day total of 145, five shots behind Southeastern University’s Carlos Ardila, who posted his second straight 70 for individual medalist honors.

Junior Garrett Daniel and senior Zach Polston each carded rounds of four-over par 76 on Tuesday. Daniel, a Linden native, registered three birdies but a double bogey and one triple bogey, tying for 23rd overall. Polston did the exact same thing with three birdies but a double bogey on No. 15 and a triple at No. 4 (same scores on those two holes as Daniel), tying for 27th.

Cumberland placed fifth as a team but finished only four shots from second place. CU’s team score of 296 trailed only Southeastern and Truett-McConnell for the best score of the day and both of those clubs shot 295. The University of Mobile and Truett-McConnell tied at 595, four strokes ahead of the Phoenix, with Reinhardt University in fourth at 598, one shot ahead of CU.

