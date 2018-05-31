Burgdorf posts CoSIDA Academic All-District honor

Burgdorf is now entered into the pool of candidates for Academic All-America honors.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination for the CoSIDA Academic All-District® award. Burgdorf carries a 3.40 GPA in Nursing.

Burgdorf placed third in the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational and at the Mid-South Conference Championships while finishing ninth in the MSC Fall Invitational. The Ashland, Ohio, native led after the first round of the league tourney and has posted a 78.9 scoring average this academic year. She earned First Team All-Mid-South Conference honors in all four seasons at CU.

She posted 18 Top 10 finishes during her Cumberland career, including 13 over the last two seasons.