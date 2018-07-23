Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament upcoming in Old Hickory

Preceding the start of the tournament, a lunch will be served, starting at 11:30 a.m., provided by Houston’s Meat and Produce. The cost of the meal is included in the entry fee.

Various categories of sponsorships are available from $2,500 to $400, and hole sponsorships are $100 each. The entry fee is $500 for a four-person team, and individual players are $125.

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format of play is a four-person scramble with no mulligans, and the automatic two-putt rule will apply. Additional contests will include a hole in one, closest to the pin and a putting contest with the fee included in players’ entry fees. Door prizes will be drawn following the completion of play.

Two Rivers Ford is the title sponsor and other major sponsors are Commercial Realty Services and Providence Wine & Spirits.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support various charities supported by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club.

To sign up or for additional information, contact Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161.