Mt. Juliet Christian hires new golf coach

O’Reel is a graduate of the Golf Academy of America and worked in the golf industry after graduation at the Dunes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He moved back to Wilson County in 2013 and worked for Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet as the store’s golf department manager. He currently works at the Grove in Franklin and is a deacon and small-group leader at the Glade Church.

“He’s the all-around person,” said Mt. Juliet Christian athletic director Paul Christensen. “He’s a father of two and a family man. He’s active in his church and his community. That fits in with our mission so well. We’re just excited to have him.”

O’Reel graduated from Wilson Central High School about eight years ago. He replaces Casey Colter, who also served as assistant athletics director and girls basketball coach. Colter announced his plans to leave the school about three weeks ago to focus solely on ministry.

“I plan on pursuing ministry in a deeper way,” Colter said. “I live in the Murfreesboro area. It has nothing to do with MJCA. I love the school and everyone there. I just wanted to pursue ministry as a youth pastor or church pastor and felt that calling in my life.”

Colter coached the girls basketball team for seven years, which included a transition to Division II. He also served as boys golf team coach for the past five years and was assistant athletic director at the school throughout his nine-year tenure.

“I love MJCA, and I love the kids there,” Colter said. “It’s a hard decision to make. The leaders there gave me their blessing, but it was still a difficult decision to make. It’s time to move on to a new season of ministry and new opportunities. It is bittersweet because I have invested a lot of time in working with those kids. I do plan to stay connected to the school through ministry.”

Christensen said interviews concluded recently to fill the girls basketball coach position at the school. He said plans to fill the assistant athletic director position are currently “on hold.”

”We’ve got several [prospects for girls basketball coach],” Christensen said. “We’ve been interviewing this summer and hope to have someone in the next seven days or so.”