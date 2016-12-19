Commission approves middle school bonds

The commission agreed to move forward with issuing $56.75 million in bonds for a middle school to be located at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville. The school system is required to give a portion of the Lebanon Special School District, which would result in about $46 million coming back to the county for the project.

Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright addressed the commission on the bonds and project costs after Ed Lanius and Wilson County GOP chairman Tom Hoffman called for the commission to deny the bond resolution, partially due to the cost of school construction in Williamson and Rutherford counties.

“The reason for this timeout is to find the reasons why building Wilson County schools costs substantially more than Rutherford and Williamson County spend, often using the same construction company, A.G. Anderson, that Wilson County uses,” said Hoffman in a letter to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Wright said figures presented in the opposition’s emails and requests for denial were not accurate or did not represent the whole picture. Wright, who presented figures she said came directly from the Williamson and Rutherford school board’s financial departments, said the figures she received showed that Wilson County’s construction costs were not outrageous and in-line with comparable surrounding counties.

She said additional construction costs in Wilson County could be attributed to the amount of solid rock in the land, which she said has been documented by some commissioners, technology, higher standard of building equipment and materials and the inclusion of athletic facilities and concession stands. She noted that some of the surrounding counties share athletic facilities, which help reduce costs.

Commissioner Frank Bush, who said he believed Lanius received his figures from the Williamson and Rutherford school board financial departments, questioned the possibility of figures being misrepresented by either side or presented in different fashions based on the requests presented to those counties.

Wright maintained the school system did its due diligence and did not misrepresent or inflate construction costs.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know what else to tell you. Unless Williamson County or Rutherford County are falsifying or inflating their numbers, it is what it is. I’ll stand here before you and tell you right now that I have not lied, nor have I misrepresented. I have been as transparent as I know how to be and I’ve answered questions from this body as best I can,” Wright said.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the school, similar in appearance to newer county high schools, would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500.

Commissioners Bobby Franklin, Jerry McFarland, Bush and John Gentry voted against the resolution, while Commissioners Dan Walker and Chad Barnard were absent.

The commission also voted to use $307,500 from the county’s special purpose school fund to renovate the gymnasium area of the Harding Drive facility for use by the Wilson County Election Commission.

The election commission, under a six-year agreement, would use the space for archive storage that is currently stored in undesirable locations, as well as for training and meetings.

Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said it would cost $307,500 to renovate the area to bring it up to standards. The Wilson County school board did not include the section of the old school in its renovation plans.

Commissioner Sue Vanatta questioned whether there was going to be a county-owned building vacated somewhere that could house the equipment once most of the school departments entered the facility. Commissioner Gary Keith said he has surveyed property and buildings for about two years and hasn’t found anything at the right size at a convenient location.

Commissioners Franklin, Bush, Gentry, Terry Ashe and Diane Weathers joined Vanatta in opposition of the resolution.

In other business, the commission approved:

• naming a Cainsville Road bridge in honor of Robert J. “Bobby” McGuire Jr.

• a stop loss insurance contract with Cigna

• budget amendments for the Ag Center, Sheriff’s Department and county buildings.